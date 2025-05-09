Dorothy “Dot” Underwood, of Brandywine, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on January 28, 1937, she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert Washington Perrie and Dorothy Emma Perrie (Grimes).

Dot dedicated her career to banking, working first as a respected teller and subsequently as a bank manager until her retirement. Known for her warm smile, strong work ethic, and generous spirit, she touched the lives of many throughout both her professional and personal life.

She particularly enjoyed spending time at their beach home in Colonial Beach Virginia since the 1980s. They often had lots of parties with many friends and could always be seen on the porch, waving to all passersby. Dot and Bob were the ultimate hosts and the life of the party.

She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Robert (Bob) Underwood and a loving mother to their daughter, Jo Ann Kennel of Springfield, Virginia and ‘daughter’ Priscilla/Cooky Nelson (Louis). Dot found immense joy and pride in her role as a grandmother to Adam Willett (Theresa), Caitlin Pearce (Ross) and Corey Kennel (Daniela). She was also a cherished great-grandmother to Madeline Willett and Mason Willett, who brought her endless delight.

Dot is survived by her adored sisters Betty Parsons, Patsy Thomas, and Linda Bowie (Larry). She was preceded in death by her sister Donna Roberts. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

Dot will be remembered for her unwavering love for family, her friends and community, her strength, and her deep faith. Services to honor Dot’s life will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Immanuel Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Road in Brandywine, MD. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Dirk Wooten. Interment will follow at the Immanuel Methodist Church Cemetery. The congregation is invited to a repast following interment to share in Dot’s celebration of life.

For those wishing to donate in Dot’s memory, her preference was Immanuel Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.