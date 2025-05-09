Bonnie Jean Glaubitz, age 77, of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Born on New Year’s Day in 1948 in Washington, D.C., Bonnie was the beloved daughter of Wright and Mabel Garland. She lived a life filled with love, laughter, and service to her community.

Bonnie dedicated more than two decades of her career to the Prince George’s County Police Department, beginning in the early 1980s. She served with unwavering dedication, first as a 911 dispatcher and call taker, later in the Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU), and eventually as a trusted station clerk. She retired in 2005, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, professionalism, and commitment to public safety.

Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and animal lover. She is preceded in death by her parents and her cherished fur babies—Gus (her shadow), Ruby, Masie, Brie, and Asa—each of whom held a special place in her heart.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Larry Glaubitz; her children: Deana Gunto, David (Tami) Payton, Dawn (Jeff) Labar, and Michael (Stephanie) Glaubitz; and her loyal fur baby, Scout. Bonnie was a proud grandmother to Christine Hennigan, Zachary Denardi, David Payton Jr., Marissa Payton, Callie Payton, Justin (Rachel) Labar, Gavin Glaubitz, Camden Glaubitz, and Hudson Glaubitz. Her legacy continues in her great-grandchildren: Adam Hennigan, Aaliyah Payton, Atreus Cromwell, Libby Labar, and Luke Labar.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Bonnie’s name to: Baltimore County Animal Services, 13800 Manor Road, Baldwin, MD, 21013 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211—honoring her lifelong love for animals.

Bonnie will be remembered for her warmth, strength, and the joy she brought to all who knew her.