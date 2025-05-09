Shannan Elane Troiano, 52, of Valley Lee, MD passed away April 27, 2025, at her home.

Born December 20, 1972, in Frankfort, KY, she is the daughter of Barry and Barbara (nee: Grider) Stacy.

After graduating high school in Frankfort, KY, Shannan relocated to Ladson, SC where she worked in the hospitality industry. In September 1996, while out with a friend, she met the love of her life, Joseph Ronald Troiano; and on May 10, 1997, the two married. Together they celebrated almost 28 years of marriage. Shortly after they married, Joey relocated back to St. Mary’s County, where he was born and raised and brought his new bride with him. She began her career in finance working for various contractors that supported the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. Later she switched employment working for the Department of Defense, where she has worked for the past 15 years as a Budget Financial Manager.

Shannan was a fan of country music and line dancing, a delicious cook, a beach-loving sand-in-your-toes girl. She was artistically inclined, designing and creating many gorgeously decorated cakes for family and friends. There was no limited to her ability, if you could think it, she could create it. She especially loved her Camaro “Bella.” Bella was quite the diva, always in pristine condition, she was white with dual pink strips and added sparkle from pink Swarovski crystals. She took immense pride in her car, as did her husband, and the two participated in many car shows where she won numerous trophies and awards, including Best in Show, and many first- place awards. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. She loved being the best Nana she could to her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also survived by her son, Cory Justin Ryder of Pittsburg, TX, daughters, Ashlie Nichole Payton of Mechanicsville, MD and Jacquelin Desiree Troiano (Harvey Carter, Jr.) of Valley Lee, MD; five siblings- Brother – Rusty Wayne Stacy (Teresa Gail) – Kentucky, Brother – Danny Lynn Stacy (Patricia) – Kentucky, Brother – Jeremy Rain Stacy – Virginia, Sister – Sunny Renee Stacy (Andy Reid), Brother – C. Randall Stacy; Uncle, Charles David Grider; father-in-law, Dominick Anthony Troiano of Sarasota, FL; mother-in-law, Vivian Troiano of Callaway, MD; paternal aunt, Jackie Dyson; 12 grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Preceded by grandparents, Maternal Grandfather Hollis Grider, Maternal Grandmother Jane Grider, Paternal Grandmother Hettie Stacy.

Family will receive friends for Shannan’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Wednesday, May 7, 2025 a Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Arthur Shepherd at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow the Service at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Troiano, Ashlie Payton, Jacquelin Troiano, Wayne Stacy, Michael Troiano, Dominick Troiano, Harvey Carter, Jr. and Tommy Lorence.

Memorial contributions in Shannan’s name may be made to Valley Lee Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692; Lupus Foundation of America – Greater Washington Chapter, 2000 L St., NW Suite 410, Washington, D.C.; Susan G. Koman for the Cure, P.O. Box 801889, Dallas, TX 75380; and Autism Speaks- P.O. Box 37148 Boone, Iowa 50037-0148.

