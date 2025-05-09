Vitaly Zarouba, 87, of California, MD passed away at his home on April 25, 2025, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on January 31, 1938, in Dnepropetrovsk, USSR (today considered part of the Ukraine), to the late Vasily Zaruba and Emilia Reinke Zaruba.

Vitaly was able to escape communist Russia with his aunts, cousins, and sister, first to Germany before ending up in France. He spent his formative years being taught by the Jesuits. After completing two years of college, Vitaly moved to the United States, joining the 35th Infantry Division in Hawaii as an interpreter.

On August 26, 1961, Vitaly married the love of his life, Charlotte Mayerhofer, in New York City, after three months of dating. Together they celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage. Over the years, Vitaly worked as a technician for various companies on Long Island. He ended his career working for CBS in New York City.

In addition to his beloved wife, Charlotte, Vitaly is also survived by his children, Gabrielle Forte of Drayden, MD, Eric Charles Zarouba of Mumbai, India, and Margaret Zarouba of California, MD; his sister, Erika Scheben of Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Lawrence Forte (Sarah) and Christopher Forte (Loren Suite); great-grandchildren: Bernadette Forte, Louis Forte, and Josephine Forte; and extended family and friends. Vitaly was preceded in death by both his parents and by his son-in-law, Larry Forte.

Family will receive friends at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated therein at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery immediately after the Mass of Christian Burial with a repast in the church hall.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Lawrence and Christopher Forte, Michael Schachterle, and Anthony Wyvill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or St. Mary’s Ryken Scholarship Fund, Development Office, 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be offered at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.