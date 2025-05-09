Donald Edwin “Don” House, 88, formerly of Leonardtown, MD passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at Discovery Commons with his loving family at his side.

Born April 28, 1937 in Bath, ME to the late Edgebert Patton House and Miriam Wallingford (nee: Place) House.

Don was born and raised in Maine. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maine in 1959. After graduation he began working as an aerospace engineer at Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center. There he met and married his wife, Pauline Abernathy House in Belmont, N.C. on February 18, 1962 and celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage before his wife’s passing in August 2019.

Don was a graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School in 1962 as a member of Class 31.

During his 47-year career at Pax River he was a flight test engineer for the OV-10 Bronco, A-4 Skyhawk, A7 Corsair, and the AV8B Harrier flight test programs.

Don was very family-oriented and enjoyed vacations with family in Maine, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. He enjoyed attending sporting events with his son and traveling with his daughter.

He was a sports enthusiast, with his favorite team being the Boston Red Sox. He was an umpire for over 40 years for local softball teams in Southern Maryland. He also enjoyed a good game of golf. He spent many hours working on his extensive stamp collection and was an avid reader of non-fiction.

Don was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lusby, MD, BPO Elks Lodge 2092; and a past member of the Lions Club and attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Donald is survived by his children: Donald James House (Donna) of Solomons, MD and Robbie-Lea H. McKillip (Alan) of Georgia; and his sister Marilyn Piland of Florida. He is also survived by four grandchildren Erin Beyer (Chris), Brandon House, Shannon McKillip, Brian McKillip and 2 great grandchildren Kayla Beyer and Andrew Beyer.

The family will receive friends on May 8, 2025 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., with a Service at 8:30 p.m., by the BPO Elks Lodge 2092, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Myungha Baek on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be private, as he is laid to rest next to his wife at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to: Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park, Maryland. (paxmuseum.com)

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.