Glenn Allan Larnerd, 80, of Great Mills, Maryland, passed away on May 6, 2025 at the Hospice House, Callaway, Maryland.

He was born on March 19, 1945 in Newark, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Frederick Allan and Doris Conkey Larnerd.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Patty, of 54 years. Their greatest blessings were their children, son, Glenn Jr. (Betty) and daughter, Amanda Nulph (Bryant); five granddaughters, Taylor and Camryn Larnerd and Ryleigh, Millie, and Heidi Nulph; his siblings, Laurie Regan (Jim), Nadene Hawley (Carl), and sister-in-law, Jackie Duff; his many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Larnerd, and brother-in-law, Ellsworth Duff.

After graduating from Montrose High School, Montrose, Pennsylvania, in 1962, he attended Allegany Community College, Cumberland, Maryland, and graduated from Montana State University, Bozeman, Montana, with a BS degree. He received his Master’s degree from George Washington University.

After completing ROTC at Montana, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, Military Police Corps. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany and then Vietnam. He was decorated with a Bronze Star and was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1970.

Following his military service, Glenn worked for the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, Leonardtown, Maryland, for 44 years at both Chopticon High School and then Leonardtown High School as a teacher, Athletic Director, and coach. He held many leadership positions in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, and District IV Region. He was the recipient of the Comptroller Louis L. Goldstein Award, District Athletic Director of the Year, National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association 20-25 year outstanding service awards, and many other athletic awards. He earned his qualification as a Certified Athletic Administrator. He was inducted into the Maryland Baseball Hall of Fame and the Maryland State Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame. Glenn loved coaching his baseball and basketball teams. His philosophy was to coach his teams with pride, self-discipline, and sportsmanship. He emphasized to play hard and play together. He was as dedicated as you would ever hope someone would be. He loved mentoring during those 44 years of his career with educating, serving, and developing his students and athletes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He was a member of the VFW Post 5642, American Legion, Disabled Veterans, Elks 2092, Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association, and St. Mary’s County Public School Retirees Association.

Glenn enjoyed his retirement years coaching, golfing, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He and Patty had many enjoyable memories traveling to many states and loved cruising.

Glenn’s wishes were to have all services private. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions can be made to his favorite charities: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306 (www.t2t.org) and the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 628, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.