Robert Leigh Cannon Sr. aka Robbie/Bobby/Rob, age 61 of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, March 10, 2025. He is survived by his son, Robert Cannon Jr. (Gabi) of Mechanicsville, MD, daughter Margaret Cannon (Stephen) of Callaway, MD, and he was blessed with four grandchildren Lillian, Carter, Aiden, and Matteo. He is also survived by his siblings Joe Cannon and Margaret Hamilton (Phil), many loving nieces, his nephew, and by his adoring in-laws. He was predeceased by his father, George Cannon.

Born in Prince George’s County, on June 28, 1963, Robert was raised in Charles County, Md, and graduated from Thomas Stone High School. He worked for Mr. Tire in Prince Frederick, Md for almost 40 years and was loved by his co-workers and customers. He will be remembered by his co-worker for his dedication and sense of humor and by his customers as a kind icon in the Prince Frederick store.

Robert was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed happy hours on his front porch, grilling up Sunday night dinners, and watching NASCAR and the Redskin games on Sunday afternoons. Seafood was his favorite, and he found joy in steaming oysters in his garage and hosting crab feasts in his kitchen. He took pleasure in fishing, crabbing, swimming in the ocean, watching sunsets over the water, and just sitting at the water’s edge looking at the stars. He loved listening to music, especially Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, and seeing live music. He looked forward to his yearly camping trips to Pirateland in Myrtle Beach, SC with his family and in-laws and vacationing in Clearwater, FL visiting with his sister. He was drawn to the warmth of the sun and water. Robert will be remembered as a stoic man who had a kind soul and a fun sense of humor, loved his family, music, beaches, and summer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Pier Restaurant in Solomon’s at 12-2:30 p.m. 14575 Solomons Island Rd. South, Solomons, MD 20688. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhcdc.org/ .