Ralph “Dennis” Wilkerson, 74, of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully on April 22, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born on February 8, 1951, in Chincoteague, VA, he was the son of the late Norman R. Wilkerson and Florence Marian (Wilson) Wilkerson.

Dennis graduated from Calvert Senior High School in 1970. He was a welder until his retirement in 2018. Dennis enjoyed playing guitar, and his favorite musician was John Prine. He also enjoyed riding his Harley. Dennis was talented in so many ways and was quite the comedian.

Dennis is survived by his brother, Michael Wilkerson (Cheryl) of Salisbury, MD and his sister, Mari Muirhead (Alfie) of Lusby, MD.

Services will be private.