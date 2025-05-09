Stephen Addison Whitman

Whitman and Laura Adelia Stark. His mom and three brothers immigrated to the United States in the 60s and settled in Hyattsville, Md. After graduating from Northwestern High School and attending classes at the P.G. Community College, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in September of 1965 and actively served in Vietnam during the War. Following his honorable discharge in August of 1967, Steve entered the I.B.E.W. Local 26 Apprenticeship Program where he graduated top in his class. Steve worked for various contractors over the years, earning his Master Electrician License. He retired from Merical Electric on July 20, 2007, but stayed actively involved for years doing volunteer work in the local community and keeping their beautiful home a wonderful place for family and friends to enjoy.

Steve was predeceased by his parents, as well as his twin brother Michael, his brother Richard, and his youngest brother Bradley (who passed away several weeks ago).

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Robin Donaldson Whitman; his daughter Aimee O’Connor (John); his son Adam Christopher Whitman (Lauren): and four wonderful grandchildren: Megan Renee O’Connor, Taryn Reese O’Connor; Caden Thomas Whitman and Olivia Grace Whitman.

He will be forever loved, deeply missed, and always remembered.

Visitation and Services will take place at Rausch Funeral Home on Friday, May 2nd with inurnment with military honors immediately following the ceremony at Jesus the Good Shepherd Cemetery on Mt. Harmony Road in Owings.