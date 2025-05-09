Charles Joel Sasser, 84, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Joel is survived and missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Mercedes P. Sasser; his two children, Justin J. Sasser (Spouse Kimberly), and Colombe E. Fruehauf (Spouse Adam); his four grandchildren, Christopher (Spouse Shannon), Ashley (Spouse Austin), Eden (Spouse T.J.), and Audrey; his six great-grandchildren, Arianna, Jaicy, Kaisley, Lexi, Jack, and Colt; his brother, Donald J. Sasser (Spouse Dianne), his nephew, Thomas (Spouse Heather), his niece, Susanne (Spouse Javier), and his great-nieces and great-nephews.

Joel was born on February 12, 1941, in West Palm Beach, Florida, a beloved son of the late Gedie Julian and Colombe Cecile Sasser. Joel earned the rank of Eagle Scout on March 3, 1955, was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow and graduated high school in 1959. He graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 1964, with a Bachelor of Science degree, and The Catholic University of America, with a Master’s degree in Education in 1965.

Joel met his wife, Mercedes, “Dese”, while attending Catholic University, and they married on November 25, 1965. After graduation from graduate school, Joel and Dese moved to Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he taught high school biology for (20) twenty years, and Dese taught as a speech pathologist. In 1978 they moved the family to Huntingtown, Maryland, where both Joel and Dese continued to teach, and later retired after thirty (30) years of dedicated service.

Joel had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, was an avid reader, and possessed a true knack for how to pass this information along to his students. He instilled in his students the notion of how to “try, and if you fail, try again until you succeed”. In addition to serving as a high school science teacher for over 30 years, he had a true passion for baseball, was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and could often be found on a baseball diamond where he served as a high school baseball coach for over fifteen (15) years. He was a skilled woodcarver, painter, an avid gardener (a true “green thumb”), and had an appreciation for anything “unusual”.

Joel’s legacy will carry on in all who came to know him, reminding us that we control our own actions and attitudes. He encouraged others to choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us. His lifelong devotion to the Blessed Mother is a true inspiration.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland 20676 on Thursday, on May 1, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678, on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either St. John Vianney Catholic Church or the Boy Scouts of America/Scouting America.