Ronald L. Contee, 62, of Owings passed away April 25, 2025. He was born July 25, 1962 to George Herbert Jr. and Bertha Louise (Jackson) Contee. Ronald grew up in Owings and graduated from Northern High School. He worked in the landscaping and mechanical fields for many years and also worked in construction with his brothers, forming Contee Brothers Cement Finishing, where he specialized in masonry work. Ronald enjoyed being outdoors, cutting grass, working with his hands, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

Ronald is survived by his parents George and Bertha Contee, siblings Beatrice Contee, Bernice Jones (Herbert), Bernard Contee, Doreen Wall (Bernard), Roberta Contee-Murray (Marvin), and George Contee III, nieces and nephews Shanell, Ryan, Diandra, Adrian, Joseph, Brea, Isaiah, and Taniya.

There will not be a repass following the service.

Services

Life Celebration Visitation

Saturday, May 10, 2025

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM