Dennis James “Sheriff” Thomas, 71, of Lothian, MD passed away April 26, 2025, at his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born April 21, 1954, to Margaret F. (Brady) and John Thomas. He was raised in Croom, MD and graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School in Upper Marlboro, MD. He married Eleanor Mae Moreland on February 9, 1974, and they resided and raised their family on the Moreland Farm in Lothian. Dennis was employed with Safeway grocery as a supervising night stock manager for over forty-nine years. He also raised tobacco and garden produce. He was a member of St. Thomas’ Episcopal Parish, and in his leisure time enjoyed crabbing, hunting, daily trips to Dunkin’ Donuts, traveling on the Moreland farm on his Kubota tractor, collecting toy tractors and hats, and spending time with family and his dog Daisy.

Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Mae, his parents John and Margaret Thomas, a brother John A. Thomas, niece Rebecca Moreland, and brother-in-law- James W. “Bo” Moreland. He is survived by his daughter Joann Thomas, granddaughters Amanda Hudson and husband Daniel, and Emily Bennett and husband Nicholas, siblings Theresa M. Hank (Casey), Glenn E. Thomas (Steve Kensinger), Debbie L. Richards (Joseph), Frances A. Albaugh (Brad), and Steve A. Thomas, nephews Mike Moreland, Chuck Canter, Justin Thomas, and Bryan Donahoo, sister-in-law Donna Moreland, a niece Kristin Thomas (Lauren Bonsal-Thomas), and great nieces Caitlyn Moreland and Madison Varchili.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday May 9, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Lothian MD where a luncheon will follow the Memorial Service.