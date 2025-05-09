Kenneth (Ken/Kenny) William Anderson of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on April 30, 2025, at the age of 78.

Born in Baltimore City, he was the son of the late Beuleh Anderson.

Ken was an exceptional family man. He enjoyed family gatherings and Friday night poker with his friends. He also enjoyed eating crabs and playing golf, golf, and more golf. Ken always went out of his way to make his wife, “Bev” happy.

In addition to his mother, Ken was also preceded in death by his “second mom”, Mary E. Baker; sister, Ollie May Trexler; brother, Fred Gray; and his sister-in-law, Jean Gray, nephew, Michael Gray; brother-in-law, Richard D. Baker and cousin, Joyce Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Bev) Ann Anderson of Myrtle Beach, SC; son, Bill Terry and his wife (Bev), of Lothian, MD; daughter, Kelly Coverstone and her husband, (Scott), of Harrisonburg, VA; daughter, Michele Daugherty of Solomons, MD; son, Kenneth William (Keybo) Anderson II of Strasburg, VA; sister, Phyllis Warnecker of Baltimore, MD; brother-in- laws, Harry Baker (Yeda) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Paul Baker, of Huntingtown, MD, sister-in-law, Mary Galemore (Fred), of Ocean City, MD; grandsons, Kory Coverstone and Kevin Coverstone (Kelly) of Harrisonburg, VA; granddaughters, Shannon Terry (Seid) of Chesapeake Beach, MD and Megan Liguori (John) of Harrisonburg, VA., along with several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren; Addison Grace, Isabella Quinn of Harrisonburg, VA, Amir Warren, Zachary Wade, and Elias William of Chesapeake Beach, MD; cousin, Danny Anderson (Sue) Martinsburg, WV.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 17, from 2-4 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, where a service and celebration of Ken’s life will follow at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate, in Ken’s name, to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 1-800-805-5856. That would make Ken very proud, (Thank You).

Ken’s family would like to offer special thanks to “Tony” from Burroughs Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Wallace (family) at Journey Church for the service, Rausch Funeral Home, Horry County Police, Horry County Coroner’s office and to “Special Friends’ Gail and Ray Harmon for being with, Bev, when she received the news of Ken’s passing. All others-realized or not realized, and to Kenny Miller, who is taking over Ken’s Handyman duties.