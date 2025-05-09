Brenda Darlene DeGroot, 67, of Saint Leonard, Maryland passed away May 5, 2025 at her home. Brenda was born on April 11, 1958 in Silver Springs, Maryland to the late Joseph L. and

Irene J DiGiulian, Jr.

Brenda is survived by her husband, John C. DeGroot, daughter Valerie Stoneman and son Kyle Stoneman. Grandmother of Diamond, Koltyn and Hunter Stoneman, she is also survived by her brothers Ken DiGiulian and Joseph DiGiulian III and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 13, 2025 from 5 until the time of funeral services, 7 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Interment is private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St Leonard Fire and Rescue Squad.