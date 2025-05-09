Maryland State Fire Marshal Warns of Social Media Trend Leading to Fires

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is alerting the public to a concerning new trend circulating on social media. Students insert electrically conductive objects into the charging ports of school-issued and personal electronic devices.

This reckless behavior has been linked to several incidents resulting in fires, smoke, and property damage.

As of May 5, 2025, authorities have documented multiple instances of what is being called the “Chromebook Challenge,” where students insert items such as pencils and other metallic objects into device charging ports, causing short circuits.

These incidents have resulted in sparks and smoke, with some cases leading to battery ignition due to thermal runaway, prompting emergency evacuations and disciplinary actions at schools across Maryland.

In response to these alarming developments, Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray urges parents and school officials to prioritize safety, awareness, and prevention.

“We want to emphasize the importance of educating students about the dangers associated with these acts,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray. “It is crucial that parents and educators work together to promote a culture of safety and responsibility regarding electronic devices.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal encourages open dialogue between parents and children regarding this issue and recommends that schools reinforce policies that discourage this dangerous behavior.

In doing so, the goal is to protect students and ensure a safe learning environment for all.