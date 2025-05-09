PG County Homicide Unit Releases Video & Images of Homicide Suspect and Car

The PGPD’s Homicide Unit released video and images from a murder that recently occurred in Riverdale. Detectives are asking the community to call with any information on the suspect who killed 58-year-old Adeyemi Martin of New Carrollton. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On April 11, 2025, at approximately 10:05 am, officers responded to the 6600 block of Riverdale Road for the report of an unresponsive person.

Officers located the victim inside of a stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The video shows the suspect’s dark-colored sedan outside of the building leaving the murder scene.

There are also multiple photos of the suspect – two photos where he is wearing a coat and two when the coat came off during a struggle with the victim.

The motive for the murder is under investigation however detectives believe the murder may have occurred during a robbery attempt.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0018994.

