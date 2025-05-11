No Injuries Reported After St. Mary’s County Deputy Rear-Ends Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, at approximately 2:51 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three vehicle rear-end style collision with one for evaluation.

No injuries were reported and two patients along with one deputy signed care refusal forms or denied transport.

All units returned to service within 20 minutes.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to assist, however, a short time after their arrival, they stated deputies advised the collision report/investigation would be handled by themselves with all Troopers being placed in service for other calls.

