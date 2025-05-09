Driver Dies After Striking Parked Vehicle in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Monday morning. The deceased driver’s name will be released once his family is located and notified.

On May 5, 2025, at approximately 12:50 am, officers responded to a collision in the 8600 block of Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling northbound on Riggs Road when, for reasons now under investigation, he crossed over to the southbound lanes and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0023724.