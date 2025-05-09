Celebrate Mom with a $1 Italian Ice This Mother’s Day at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard!

WHAT: In celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 11, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering a $1 Small Italian Ice with a $1 minimum purchase to their app users to help guests treat their mom to something as sweet as she is!

New and existing Rita’s app users can claim the deal with a single-use reward in the app, redeemable on May 11 only. Whether she’s craving classic Cherry, tangy Mango, or Rita’s latest innovation, Cola Italian Ice, it’s the perfect way to make her day extra special (and extra sweet)!

Guests visiting on Mother’s Day can also check out Rita’s new limited-time menu items, including the Twisted Cola Blender! Inspired by the viral social media trend, this refreshing drink is made with bold Cola Ice and topped with indulgent CocoLime Cream, adding a sweet, creamy coconut-lime twist. It’s only available for a limited time and is a must-try treat! Rita’s also offers the new Cola Float Gelati, layering Cola Ice with rich Vanilla Frozen Custard for a craveable, nostalgic combination.

WHERE: Participating Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Shops Nationwide

WHEN: Sunday, May 11, 2025 – All Day During Business Hours



*Offer valid for Rita’s Ice App users only. Transaction must include a minimum $1 purchase (not including the $1 Small Italian Ice) to qualify for the $1 Small Italian Ice offer. To redeem, app users must have the one-time-use reward in their Rita’s app account at time of purchase. Only one “$1 Small Italian Ice with a $1 Minimum Purchase” reward per app account. Reward only valid during business hours on 5/11/25.

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard: Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/