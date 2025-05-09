Enterprise Community Development Celebrates New Workforce Housing at Grand Opening of Magnolia Gardens in La Plata

Enterprise Community Development celebrated the grand opening of Magnolia Gardens, a new 72-unit affordable housing community in La Plata, Maryland, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Local and state officials, including State Senator Arthur Ellis, State Delegate Kevin Harris, State Delegate Edith Patterson and La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, joined Enterprise and project partners to commemorate this significant milestone.

Magnolia Gardens is the first non-age restricted 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) development in Charles County and Enterprise’s first project in the area. The community delivers critically needed housing options for working families, individuals with disabilities and others across a wide range of income levels.

“Magnolia Gardens stands as a solution to the critical shortage of housing for so many who live and work in Charles County,” said Janine Lind, President of Enterprise Community Development. “These apartment homes offer a range of housing options that are modern and energy efficient and provide a much-needed resource, housing for essential local workers, including fire fighters, teachers, bus drivers and police officers.”



“We greatly appreciate all the work that Enterprise has done and continues to do for the residents of Charles County,” said Maryland Delegate Kevin Harris. “It’s all about ensuring that what we do is what’s right for the community and Magnolia Gardens is right for the community. Thank you for your dedication to building affordable housing and doing so in this county where it is so needed.”

The community features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments spread across four garden-style buildings, as well as a centrally located clubhouse with a fitness center, computer room, and community space. Thirteen units are set aside for individuals and families with disabilities earning at or below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), while the remaining homes serve a broad mix of income levels from 20% AMI to market rate.

Situated in a high-growth, amenity-rich area with excellent schools, Magnolia Gardens offers residents exceptional walkability and easy access to employment, health care, retail, and public transportation—including a Maryland Transit Authority Park and Ride adjacent to the site, providing direct commuter routes into the D.C. metropolitan region.

This energy-efficient development is designed to meet the needs of larger families while also supporting a diverse and inclusive community. With strong support from local leaders and a collaborative team of partners, Magnolia Gardens stands as a new model for equitable development in rural and suburban areas alike.

Architecture by Design is the project architect; Harkins Builders serves as the general contractor; and Lorenzi, Dodds & Gunnill is the civil engineer. Enterprise Residential provides property management and resident services.