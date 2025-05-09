Charles County Public Schools Summer Camp Registration Opens

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering several camp offerings for students. Enrichment camps, academic and athletic programs, and career exploration will be held this summer.

To learn more about the summer camps, visit www.ccboe.com.

Summer Enrichment camps – Summer enrichment camps for students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be held July 28 to 31. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Camps for students in Grades 1 through 8 will be held at Theodore G. Davis Middle School. Camps for students bound for kindergarten in the 2025-2026 school year will be held at William A. Diggs Elementary School. Lunch will be provided at the camps, but transportation is not provided.

Summer enrichment camps for students in first through eighth grades are interest-based and include those focused on creative writing, science, arts and crafts and other subjects. Tuition for the camp is $150 per child. Families that qualify for financial assistance can receive a free camp. To register for enrichment camps for students in Grades 1 through 8, visit https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2025-ccps-summer-enrichment-camps/.

Kindergarten camps center on introducing students to routines and what to expect when they start school — and there will also be fun activities too. Tuition is $150 per child with financial assistance to families that qualify. To register a child for a spot in a kindergarten camp, visit https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2025-ccps-kindergarten-summer-enrichment-camp/.

Learn more about the enrichment camps at www.ccboe.com. Davis is at 2495 Davis Road in Waldorf. Diggs is at 2615 Davis Road in Waldorf.

AP Boot Camps – CCPS students in Grades 9 through 12, can prepare for high school with Advanced Placement (AP) Boot Camps. The boot camps are held at Davis from 8:30 to 3 p.m. July 28 to 31. Davis is at 2495 Davis Road in Waldorf.

CCPS students in Grades 9 through 12 must be enrolled in AP course(s) for the 2025-2026 school year at their high school. Tuition is $150 per students with financial assistance available to families that qualify. Lunch will be provided, but transportation will not. For descriptions of AP courses offered at the boot camps, visit AP Boot Camps page on the Summer Camps page. To register, visit https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2025-ccps-ap-boot-camps/.

For more information about enrichment camps, kindergarten camps and AP boot camps, contact [email protected].

Career Exploration camps –Career Exploration Camps for CCPS students who will be in seventh and eighth grades in the 2025-2026 school year will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 7 to 11 at North Point High School.

The free camps offer students an opportunity to learn more about CTE programs offered at North Point and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center, as well as those that are housed in all CCPS high schools.

Tuition is free, but space is limited with preference given to students who have not attended a Career Exploration Camp in the past. To register, visit www.ccboe.com.

North Point is at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. For more information about the camp, contact Rebecca Brandt [email protected].

Science Center camps –

STEM one-day camps are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 16, 17 and 18, and July 7, 8, 9 and 10 at the James E. Richmond Science Center. The camps are open to students who will be in Grades 4 through 8 in the 2025-2026 school year. The nonrefundable tuition is $50 per day. Snacks and lunch will be provided, but transportation will not be provided. Visit https://sciencecenter.ccboe.com/camps/stem-day to view the camp topics by day and to register.

The Junior Space Entrepreneur Program for high school students who will be sophomores, juniors and seniors in the 2025-2026 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 21 to Aug. 7. The three-week program, in partnership with the Space Foundation, is designed to prepare students to work in STEM-based fields and companies by providing an immersive educational experience. Tuition is $150 per student with a $25 nonrefundable deposit. For more information, visit https://sciencecenter.ccboe.com/camps/jsep.

The science center is located at St. Charles High School in Waldorf at 5305 Piney Church Road.

Lackey Summer Youth Camp – The Lackey Summer Youth Camp, held at Henry E. Lackey High School, provides supervised activities in soccer, touch football, basketball, floor hockey, swimming, kickball, Wiffle ball and other games. The camp is held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 23 to July 18. The camp will be closed on July 4. CCPS employees receive a 50% discount on the cost of the camp for their children. Tuition for campers who attend until 3 p.m. is $460 per child for non-CCPS employees and $240 per child of CCPS employees. Campers who stay until 4:30 p.m., will pay $536 per child of non-CCPS employees and $280 for children of CCPS staff. Campers should bring a bathing suit, towel and lunch each day. Transportation is not provided.

The camp is open to children entering second grade in the fall of 2025 to age 13. To register, visit the Lackey Summer Youth Camp page at the CCPS Summer Camps website.

For questions about the Lackey Summer Youth Camp, contact Amy Robinson at [email protected] or 301-753-1753, Ext. 702.

Nanjemoy Creek Summer Camps – The Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Educational Center holds camps focused on outdoor activities. Individual camps will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 16 through 20 (there will be no camp on June 19 for Juneteenth). One-day camps will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 to 26. In August, a Habitat Explorers Camp will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 5, and an Eco-Crafters for Grades 5-8 will be 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 6. Tuition is $50 per child, per camp. Transportation is not provided to the camp at 5300 Turkey Tayac Place in Nanjemoy. More information about the individual camps can be found at www.ccboe.com.

CCSO Sports Camps – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and CCPS are partnering to offer sports camps to students interested in football, baseball, soccer and basketball. Most camps are offered to students who were in Grades 5 through 8 in the 2024-2025 school year, with the soccer camp geared toward girls in Grades 2 to 5 in the 2024-2025 school year. The camps are free to students with limited space available at registration. Lunch will be provided to campers. Parents must provide lunches for children who have allergies and dietary restrictions. To learn more about the CCSO camps, including times, dates, locations, age ranges and registration links, visit the CCSO Sports Camps page at the Summer Camps page at www.ccboe.com.

About CCPS: Charles County Public Schools provides 28,162 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 38 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.