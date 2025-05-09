Letter to the Editor: Say No To The Charles County Recordation Tax Hike – Public Meeting on May 20th, 2025

Charles County Commissioners voted 3-1 on April 22, 2025, to introduce Proposed Bill 2025-04, which would raise the recordation tax rate applied to real estate transactions, another public hearing is scheduled for May 20, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Letter to the Editor: On behalf of the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors® (SMAR), which represents over 1,700 Realtors® and businesses across our region, we strongly oppose the proposed increase to the Charles County recordation tax.

The proposal in the county’s FY2026 budget would raise the recordation tax from $10 to $14 per $1,000 in value, and would place an unfair and unnecessary burden on homebuyers and sellers in our community.

Last month, the average sale price of a home in Charles County was $495,000. Under the current rate, the recordation tax would come to roughly $5,000 — often split between buyer and seller. Under the proposed hike, that number jumps to nearly $7,000. That’s a $2,000 increase on top of what is already one of the most expensive transactions in a person’s life.

We’re not talking about a small bump. We hear stories every day of home sales falling apart over less than $2,000. For many families, that could be the difference between getting the keys or walking away.



This tax increase creates a deeper barrier to homeownership in a county that already has some of the highest property, transfer, and recordation taxes in the state — and in some cases, the country. While housing costs continue to climb and interest rates remain where they are, we should be looking for ways to open doors, not shut more people out.

Even worse, this tax hits the very groups our elected officials say they want to support: first-time buyers, minority communities, teachers, healthcare, and essential personnel. These are the people who keep Charles County running — and this tax sends a clear message that they’re being asked to carry more than their fair share.

We understand the need for revenue to fund public services and infrastructure, but this isn’t the way to do it. A targeted tax on buyers and sellers will only suppress home sales, reduce affordability, and hurt long-term economic growth — including future property and income tax revenues for the county itself.

A stronger, fairer path forward would be to explore broad-based revenue solutions that don’t single out the people striving to put down roots and build a life in Charles County. We should be encouraging responsible homeownership and community building, not making it harder.

Charles County has an opportunity to lead with smart, fair fiscal policy. Targeted taxes on some of the most vulnerable groups is no way to welcome someone into the Charles County community. Nor is it a fair reward for someone trying to just move up in our community.

We urge the commissioners to find a more equitable revenue solution by utilizing broad-based taxes and not by continuously breaking the backs of homebuyers and sellers. We would encourage members of the community to join us in opposing this tax increase on May 20th at 6:00 p.m. at the Charles County Government Building.

Oppose the recordation tax increase.

Helen Mattingly Wernecke, President of Southern Maryland Association of Realtors.



, titled Revisions Recordation Tax.

The bill amends Chapter 281 of the Charles County Code to increase the recordation tax rate to $7 for each $500 or fraction of $500 of consideration payable or of the principal amount of the debt secured for an instrument of writing.

Individuals or representatives of groups wishing to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend the hearing.

In-person: Speaker sign-up will begin 30 minutes (1/2 hour) prior to the hearing at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) and will end at the commencement of the hearing.

Virtually: Call (240) 776-6709, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, My 20, 2025, to register to speak. Once registered, individuals will receive a virtual link to testify between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. after in-person speakers testify. If you are not available to speak when your name is called, we have the right to move on to the next caller. Each speaker will be allotted three (3) minutes.

Written or voicemail comments may be submitted in lieu of oral testimony, or to expand upon oral testimony, and will be accepted Friday, May 2, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. for:

E-Comment: use https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/public-comments/public-hearing-comments/revisions-to-recordation-tax-rate

Phone message: call 301-645-0652

Mail: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646.Comments sent by mail must be received no later than Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Individuals with special needs may contact Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258.

The bill may be viewed in the Government Building Auditorium at 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, MD 20646 or online at: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/board-of-charles-county-commissioners-meetings. For more information, please contact Danielle Mitchell, at 301-645-0555 or by email [email protected].