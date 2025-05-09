U.S. Navy Restores T-10 Test Cell Facility at Patuxent River, Enhancing Fleet Readiness

Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD: The Navy’s T-10 Test Cell Facility at Pax River is undergoing a significant revitalization that will enable engine testing in a noise-suppressed environment.

Driven by a collaborative effort between the Common Aviation Support Equipment program office (PMA-260) and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), this initiative strengthens NAVAIR’s propulsion community by enhancing engine testing capabilities, emphasizing the Navy’s commitment to maintaining mission-ready aircraft.

The restoration of T-10, which had been closed for more than a decade, is essential for supporting the Engine Test Instrumentation Replacement System (ETIRS), a next-generation capability designed to improve engine performance evaluations across multiple aircraft platforms.

Once operational, the facility will provide a controlled, weather-independent testing environment, reducing reliance on costly off-site evaluations and mitigating schedule risks. By investing in this critical infrastructure, the Navy is ensuring maintainers will have reliable, ready-for-use equipment to support engine repairs on the flight line.



“The revitalization of the T-10 Test Cell Facility is a crucial step in reducing cost and schedule risk for the ETIRS program,” said Capt. Matt Wilcox, PMA-260 program manager. “As legacy engine test instrumentation systems become obsolete, our team remains committed to delivering this enhanced capability to Sailors and Marines without disrupting I-level engine maintenance operations.”

As T-10 ramps up towards full reactivation, it symbolizes the strategic alignment between aviation support equipment (SE) modernization and achievement of maintenance capability. By streamlining maintenance and engine testing, T-10 acts as a force multiplier, significantly improving support equipment acquisition and sustainment.

“By optimizing test and evaluation opportunities and ensuring efficient resource utilization, this strategic effort directly supports the program office’s goal to deliver our products on time, on cost, with proven functionality and reliability,” Wilcox said.

For intermediate-level maintainers and flight line personnel, the introduction of ETIRS brings faster and more accurate diagnostics capability to Navy Fleet Readiness Centers (Level II), Carrier Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Departments, and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadrons ensuring aircraft remain ready, reliable, and lethal.

