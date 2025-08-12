Great Mills Man Charged in Connection to 11-Year-Olds Death That Occurred in May 2025

UPDATE 8/12/2025: On Thursday, May 8, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with emergency medical services personnel responded to the 22000 block of Castle Pollard Way in Great Mills, for the report of an 11-year-old male juvenile not breathing.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, and the juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The juvenile was released to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, who later ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation.

Through investigative efforts, detectives obtained and executed multiple search warrants, resulting in the recovery of evidence, and on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Tyrone Edward Proctor, 40, of Great Mills, was served with a Grand Jury Indictment warrant for the following charges:

Child abuse first-degree: contributing to the death of a child under 13 years

Child abuse first-degree: course of conduct

Child abuse first-degree: severe physical injury

Child abuse second-degree

Reckless endangerment

Proctor is being held in the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he has been incarcerated since July 19, 2025, on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 8124, or by email at [email protected].



911 callers reported the patient, an 11-year-old male, “was not breathing after falling from a treadmill.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to confirm CPR in progress.

Due to weather, helicopters were down due to weather, however, flight medics assigned to Trooper 7 from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to the scene by vehicle to assist.

The child was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

