Police Investigating Death of 11-Year-Old in Great Mills

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, at approximately 9:22 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 22000 block of Castle Pollard Way in Great Mills, for the reported one not breathing.

911 callers reported the patient, an 11-year-old male, “was not breathing after falling from a treadmill.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to confirm CPR in progress.

Due to weather, helicopters were down due to weather, however, flight medics assigned to Trooper 7 from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to the scene by vehicle to assist.

The child was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded along with detectives to perform a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.