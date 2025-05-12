Motorocylist Flown to Trauma Center After Collision in Lexington Park

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 1:13 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the St. Mary’s Square located at 21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Police arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one motorcyclist laying in the roadway, with officers applying a tourniquet to the patient.

Emergency medical services requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 6 and landed nearby.

The adult male was flown to an area trauma center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported and the second vehicle remained on scene.

