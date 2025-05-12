Board Chairperson Moore Lee, Esq., Appointed Leadership Roles in National Education Associations

Board of Education of Charles County Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., was recently appointed as chairperson of the National Black Council of School Board Members (NBCSBM). She was also named an ex officio director of the of the National School Boards Association (NSBA).

As Chairperson of the NBCSBM, she will lead efforts to support and empower Black school board members nationwide, advocating for policies and practices that uplift historically marginalized students and communities. As an ex officio director of NSBA, she plans to continue to advocate for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) on a national level, bringing attention to the needs and strengths of Maryland’s public school systems.

“I am honored and humbled to serve in these roles at such a critical time in education,” Moore Lee said. “Our work at the local level has shown me that real change happens when bold leadership meets collaborative action. I look forward to working with colleagues across the country to ensure every child — regardless of background or ZIP code — has access to the opportunities they deserve.”

Her decades of experience as a public servant, attorney and community advocate prepares her for the roles as she shows her continued dedication to the students and families of CCPS. Under her leadership, the Board of Education of Charles County has focused on transparency, equity, school safety and academic excellence. Moore Lee says that her recent appointments reflect her commitment to educational equity, student achievement and transformative leadership in public education.

CCPS congratulates on this outstanding recognition and looks forward to the continued impact of her leadership at both the state and national levels.