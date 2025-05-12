Police Investigating Hughesville Motor Vehicle Collision That Sends 23-Year-Old to Trauma Center

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:52 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Leonardtown Road at Gallant Green Road in Hughesville, for a serious motor vehicle collision with reports of entrapment, fire, rollover and ejection.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls with reports of a two vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned and smoking, along with one subject trapped and another partially ejected.

Crews arrived on scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one SUV in the roadway and one sedan off the roadway and on its side with no entrapment or fire.

U.S. Park Police Helicopter Eagle 1 was requested to land nearby for a 23-year-old male suffering serious injuries.

The patient was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

A second patient, a 56-year-old male was evaluated for lower-body injuries and signed care refusal forms on scene.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of reader R. King

