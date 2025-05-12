More than 1,300 Hawks Soar into the Future Following CSM’s 66th Commencement

It was a proud, reflective, and exciting day for College of Southern Maryland (CSM) as its faculty, staff, supporters, and community cheered for hundreds of its student graduates at the 66th Commencement exercises on May 9 held at the La Plata Campus.
This year, 1,364 CSM students earned degrees or certificates, receiving 820 associate degrees, and 1,118 certificates in a total of 1,938 awards in 81 programs of study.
“Today is a celebration – a momentous occasion marking the achievements, the dedication and the resilience of an extraordinary group of students who will soon enter their communities as CSM graduates and proud Hawk Alum,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson said at the first ceremony of the day for the School of Liberal Arts. “We are thrilled to have you here to share in this special moment and bear witness to this memorable day,” she said.
“You have achieved something truly remarkable,” she continued. “Your class has earned an impressive number of degrees and certifications, with 1,364 candidates receiving a total of 1,938 awards – each one represents the determination, growth, and an unwavering belief in what’s possible.”
The youngest CSM graduate “is just 17 years old, and our most seasoned graduate is 69 years young, and it reminds us that it’s never too early – or too late – to pursue your goals,” Wilson said.
“And for those of you graduating with honors – 29 percent of you have received an honor designation – we applaud your academic excellence and the hard work it took to achieve it. Well done!” she added.
Following Wilson’s remarks, George Bedell, President of the CSM Faculty Senate, shared his thoughts with graduates on the value of a lifetime of learning. CSM Board of Trustees Chair Shawn B. Coates then continued speaker introductions, including student graduate speeches.
Jacqueline Henderson Carson graduated from CSM on Friday with an associate degree in Art at the age of 60, she told the audience. She had already earned a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in 1986, but returned to community college at CSM two years ago to pursue her lifelong passion in arts, instilled from her mother at an early age.
“Earning my degree has helped me improve my skills and to gain more confidence in my artistic abilities,” she said.
She shared advice to her fellow graduates. “Do something that makes you happy, no matter your skill level, because if you want to be really good at something you have to be willing to be really bad at it. Improvement takes time and patience,” she shared.
“Try to do your best. Things may not work out the way you want them to, but there are a lot of opportunities out there and you don’t always know where they will come from or where they will lead you,” she said.
During the ceremony for CSM’s School of STEM and Professional Studies, Delphine Emmanuelle Fonke shared her story with her fellow graduates. An Early College student, Fonke is a senior at Westlake High School, where she played girls’ varsity basketball and varsity lacrosse. Earning her Associate Degree of Applied Science, Business Management, Fonke is next heading to St. Mary’s College of Maryland on a full scholarship to continue her studies.
She said during her time at CSM her confidence only increased. She used to dread public speaking, but she took a class on it with Professor Sarah Merranko and afterward understood the importance and value of communication skills in all walks of life.
“CSM didn’t just prepare us academically, it has prepared us as people,” Fonke said. “We learned how to be independent, how to persevere, how to ask for help, and how to lift others up along the way. We became more than just students. We became leaders, thinkers, creators, and friends.”
She advised her classmates following graduation, “Take everything you’ve gained here – every skill, every friendship, every lesson, and use it. Don’t let these sit neglected on a shelf. Apply what you have gained. Challenge yourself. Speak up, even when you’re scared. Go after what scares you a little, because that’s where growth awaits. And most importantly, show up, not just for others, but for yourself.
“Whether you’re transferring to a four-year university, entering the workforce, developing yourself for greater career enhancement, or figuring it all out, know that you are capable. You’ve already proven that. You’ve overcome so much to be here today. Let me remind you, every time you doubt yourself, that you can absolutely do hard things,” she concluded.
CSM students, faculty, and staff took time during the School of Professional and Technical Studies Commencement to remember student Demarley Martin.
Wilson called Martin “a remarkable student, a brilliant mind, and a kind spirit — whose presence left a lasting impact on our College of Southern Maryland community.”
Demarley started with CSM as a dual enrollment student while attending Westlake High School, graduating in 2021. He joined CSM full-time that fall and pursued his Associate of Science in Engineering with focus and passion, Wilson said. In Fall 2024, he successfully completed his degree, earning a 3.32 GPA a testament to his dedication and intellectual curiosity. “Today, we proudly recognize that achievement with the posthumous conferral of his degree,” Wilson said.
“Those who had the privilege of teaching Demarley speak of him with admiration and deep respect,” Wilson continued. “One professor recalled Demarley as one of the most dedicated and respectful students in their Calculus-Based Physics courses. Even while facing personal health challenges, Demarley remained committed to his studies, ensuring that no assessment went unfinished. His enthusiasm for physics was infectious, inspiring both his peers and his professors.”
His family came to the stage to receive his posthumous Associate of Science degree in Engineering.
Kara Novak was the featured student speaker for the School of Health Sciences commencement where she shared her experience at CSM. “I was able to complete my degree much more efficiently thanks to CSM’s dual enrollment program and their acceptance of my advanced placement credits from high school,” she shared. “I started my degree having already 21 credits.”
With an associate’s degree in Pre-Professional Health Sciences, she next plans to transfer to University of Maryland to pursue a bachelor’s degree in physiology and neurobiology.
During the commencement exercises, CSM presented awards to Margaret Bolton, professor of science, for the Full Time Faculty Excellence Award; to Professor of Ceramics Alice Yutzy for the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award; to Jacqueline and Dr. Freeman Hrabowski and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union for the Trustee Distinguished Service Award; and to Kelly Robertson-Slagle for the Distinguished Alumni Award.
In her concluding remarks to graduates, President Wilson said, “So today, we celebrate not just a graduation, but a transformation. You have exhibited strength of mind, strength of heart, and strength of will, and because of that, you – have inspired us.
“So, congratulations Class of 2025! Move forth boldly, always act justly, and lead with head, humility, and heart. We believe in you, are so very proud of you, and cannot wait to see what your bright futures will hold!” Wilson concluded.
To see photos of the Commencement exercise, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/25maygrad.
To see videos of the ceremonies visit https://www.csmd.edu/csmgrad2025/index.html.
CSM Students Graduating with Honors, High Honors and Highest Honors:
