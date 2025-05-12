More than 1,300 Hawks Soar into the Future Following CSM’s 66th Commencement

It was a proud, reflective, and exciting day for College of Southern Maryland (CSM) as its faculty, staff, supporters, and community cheered for hundreds of its student graduates at the 66th Commencement exercises on May 9 held at the La Plata Campus.

This year, 1,364 CSM students earned degrees or certificates, receiving 820 associate degrees, and 1,118 certificates in a total of 1,938 awards in 81 programs of study.

“Today is a celebration – a momentous occasion marking the achievements, the dedication and the resilience of an extraordinary group of students who will soon enter their communities as CSM graduates and proud Hawk Alum,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson said at the first ceremony of the day for the School of Liberal Arts. “We are thrilled to have you here to share in this special moment and bear witness to this memorable day,” she said.

“You have achieved something truly remarkable,” she continued. “Your class has earned an impressive number of degrees and certifications, with 1,364 candidates receiving a total of 1,938 awards – each one represents the determination, growth, and an unwavering belief in what’s possible.”

The youngest CSM graduate “is just 17 years old, and our most seasoned graduate is 69 years young, and it reminds us that it’s never too early – or too late – to pursue your goals,” Wilson said.

“And for those of you graduating with honors – 29 percent of you have received an honor designation – we applaud your academic excellence and the hard work it took to achieve it. Well done!” she added.

Following Wilson’s remarks, George Bedell, President of the CSM Faculty Senate, shared his thoughts with graduates on the value of a lifetime of learning. CSM Board of Trustees Chair Shawn B. Coates then continued speaker introductions, including student graduate speeches.

Jacqueline Henderson Carson graduated from CSM on Friday with an associate degree in Art at the age of 60, she told the audience. She had already earned a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in 1986, but returned to community college at CSM two years ago to pursue her lifelong passion in arts, instilled from her mother at an early age.

“Earning my degree has helped me improve my skills and to gain more confidence in my artistic abilities,” she said.

She shared advice to her fellow graduates. “Do something that makes you happy, no matter your skill level, because if you want to be really good at something you have to be willing to be really bad at it. Improvement takes time and patience,” she shared.

“Try to do your best. Things may not work out the way you want them to, but there are a lot of opportunities out there and you don’t always know where they will come from or where they will lead you,” she said.

During the ceremony for CSM’s School of STEM and Professional Studies, Delphine Emmanuelle Fonke shared her story with her fellow graduates. An Early College student, Fonke is a senior at Westlake High School, where she played girls’ varsity basketball and varsity lacrosse. Earning her Associate Degree of Applied Science, Business Management, Fonke is next heading to St. Mary’s College of Maryland on a full scholarship to continue her studies.

She said during her time at CSM her confidence only increased. She used to dread public speaking, but she took a class on it with Professor Sarah Merranko and afterward understood the importance and value of communication skills in all walks of life.

“CSM didn’t just prepare us academically, it has prepared us as people,” Fonke said. “We learned how to be independent, how to persevere, how to ask for help, and how to lift others up along the way. We became more than just students. We became leaders, thinkers, creators, and friends.”

She advised her classmates following graduation, “Take everything you’ve gained here – every skill, every friendship, every lesson, and use it. Don’t let these sit neglected on a shelf. Apply what you have gained. Challenge yourself. Speak up, even when you’re scared. Go after what scares you a little, because that’s where growth awaits. And most importantly, show up, not just for others, but for yourself.

“Whether you’re transferring to a four-year university, entering the workforce, developing yourself for greater career enhancement, or figuring it all out, know that you are capable. You’ve already proven that. You’ve overcome so much to be here today. Let me remind you, every time you doubt yourself, that you can absolutely do hard things,” she concluded.

CSM students, faculty, and staff took time during the School of Professional and Technical Studies Commencement to remember student Demarley Martin.

Wilson called Martin “a remarkable student, a brilliant mind, and a kind spirit — whose presence left a lasting impact on our College of Southern Maryland community.”

Demarley started with CSM as a dual enrollment student while attending Westlake High School, graduating in 2021. He joined CSM full-time that fall and pursued his Associate of Science in Engineering with focus and passion, Wilson said. In Fall 2024, he successfully completed his degree, earning a 3.32 GPA a testament to his dedication and intellectual curiosity. “Today, we proudly recognize that achievement with the posthumous conferral of his degree,” Wilson said.

“Those who had the privilege of teaching Demarley speak of him with admiration and deep respect,” Wilson continued. “One professor recalled Demarley as one of the most dedicated and respectful students in their Calculus-Based Physics courses. Even while facing personal health challenges, Demarley remained committed to his studies, ensuring that no assessment went unfinished. His enthusiasm for physics was infectious, inspiring both his peers and his professors.”

His family came to the stage to receive his posthumous Associate of Science degree in Engineering.

Kara Novak was the featured student speaker for the School of Health Sciences commencement where she shared her experience at CSM. “I was able to complete my degree much more efficiently thanks to CSM’s dual enrollment program and their acceptance of my advanced placement credits from high school,” she shared. “I started my degree having already 21 credits.”

With an associate’s degree in Pre-Professional Health Sciences, she next plans to transfer to University of Maryland to pursue a bachelor’s degree in physiology and neurobiology.

During the commencement exercises, CSM presented awards to Margaret Bolton, professor of science, for the Full Time Faculty Excellence Award; to Professor of Ceramics Alice Yutzy for the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award; to Jacqueline and Dr. Freeman Hrabowski and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union for the Trustee Distinguished Service Award; and to Kelly Robertson-Slagle for the Distinguished Alumni Award.

In her concluding remarks to graduates, President Wilson said, “So today, we celebrate not just a graduation, but a transformation. You have exhibited strength of mind, strength of heart, and strength of will, and because of that, you – have inspired us.

“So, congratulations Class of 2025! Move forth boldly, always act justly, and lead with head, humility, and heart. We believe in you, are so very proud of you, and cannot wait to see what your bright futures will hold!” Wilson concluded.

To see photos of the Commencement exercise, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/25maygrad.

To see videos of the ceremonies visit https://www.csmd.edu/csmgrad2025/index.html.



Accounting: Advanced

Alec Xavier Viar Estravez

Accounting: Basic

Alec Xavier Viar Estravez

Abigail Frances Vanecko

Business Management

Halie R. Caperones

Lorenzo Cappa Layla Rose Carrino

Lydia Creola Chandler

Joel Escobar Orozco

Delphine Emmanuelle Damen Fonke

Tahj Georges-Giovanni Franco

Kiera Divinity Gnotsavath

Carla Denise Jones

Kyle Philip Kost

Niya Allyah Lewis

Higinio Martinez, IV

Alexis G. Milam

Aliyah R. Nichols

Nishtha Sanjay Patel

Naiyanna Carmen Proctor

Kaylee M. Putnam

Kristabelle Amaris Agullana Salazar

Chloe Jarde Stanford

Eli O. Stevens

Cadence Merie Tolbert

Gabrielle Sophia Turner

Joleen Choulin Wang

Trinity Elise Watford

Mark Franklin White II

Criminal Justice

Jakob C. Getsinger

Lakisia Lynette Washington

Cybersecurity

William Fleitz

Robert Garcia

Data Science

David Mac Bailey

Digital Marketing Management

DaShawn N. Rustin

Drafting

Peter John Santoro

Electronics Technology

Kathryn E. Baker

Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic

Kasey Marrie Mentzer

General Studies

Amber Michelle Bias

Genna Carmela Bucklew

Ryan Jacob Burnett

Logan H. Campbell

Nicole L. Carron

Echo River Soliel Collins

Laura Elizabeth Comey

Alexander B. Crofcheck

Javier A. Delgado Campbell

Kaydance Edgeman

Noah Elliott

Kleyah Milian Fairley

Avaya Michele Fields

Kiley Brianne Fitzpatrick

Aniya Giselle Gaskins

Quinn Isabella-Leigh Grant

Leah Hayes

Isabel Marie Jefferson

William Kaylor

Ange Gabriella K. Dassi

Hailey Annabelle Lizotte

Erica Anne Martin

Jerbauri Rosevelt McFadden

Kaylee Ann Overby

Kayla Patz

Brigham Peterson

Grace Eleanor Piatt

Brooke Marie Portzen

Aliya Queen

Hannah Ray

Daniel Thomas Renzi

Aaliyah C. Roach

DaShawn Rustin

Lauren Riley Sanders

Kennedi Natoria Scott

Leo Morgan Shifflett

Malina Chasity Silver

Taylor N. Skillin

Rebecca Lynn Spring

Sara Jane Tawney

Nevaeh Tashay Thomas

Christopher Edward Thumm

Matthew D. Traquair

Zaire-Alexander Eugene Walker

Renico Reagan Williams, Jr.

Sydney Rose Wolf

Graphic Design

Taylor N. Skillin

Health Sciences

Loralei Eden Osterhouse

Human Services: Alcohol and Drug Counseling

David L. Childs

Shelitha Fullwood

Shara Quincyona Nolan

Human Services: Mental Health Technician

Kelsea Mishelle Hancock

Kara Anne Wagner

Medical Coding Specialist

Yvonne R. Hill

Pharmacy Technician

Loralei Eden Osterhouse

Photography

Isabelle Renee Garcia

Accounting

Bailey Bowie

Alec Xavier Viar Estravez

Jonas David Schommer

Art

Zariah Ira Gray

Arts and Sciences

Grace E. Adams

Lauren Caroline Allie

Cody Allen Alvey

Olivia Becraft

Lily Grace Bennear

Jesse Lynn Betz

Wiktor Mariusz Blachowicz

Aaliyah N. Blackmon

John David Tristan Boley

Elizabeth Ann Bowling

Genna Carmela Bucklew

Sara Brianne Carson

Kaylee Cordova

Leroy W. Crawford

Merrick O. Davis

Kleyah Milian Fairley

Luke Conrad Garrett

Jakob C. Getsinger

Mason H. Goddard

Starra Dominica Grajales-Murphy

Anais Leah Harley

Garrett W. Heiston

Nicole A. Holley

Isabel Marie Jefferson

LaTisha Marie Jones

Selena Elizabeth Kooy-Bernal

Mya C. Mahaffey

Erica Anne Martin

Katelynn Nicole Maten

Kara Jade Novak

Loralei Eden Osterhouse

Jack B. Rooney

Brittany Ferrari Saunders

Micah J. Savarese

Abigail Kaiulani Schaffer

Jaqrai Louis Smith

Sara Jane Tawney

Erika Gabriella Velasco

Zaire-Alexander Eugene Walker

Sydney A. Warlin-Taylor

Annabelle F. Wick

Sam Zolfaghari

Arts and Sciences: Art

Jacqueline Henderson Carson

Kyle Hunter Kasupski

Amaria McCauley

Baseemah S. Najeeullah

Nea Tucker

Arts and Sciences: Exercise and Sport Science

Kara Reagan Bradbury

Corinne Mathis Dehn

Arts and Sciences: History

Megan A. Mills

Arts and Sciences: Music

Erich A. Donnelly

Arts and Sciences: Social Sciences

Marisabelle Aponte-Martinez

Alainah D’Onofrio

Tracy D. Hurt

George J. Selph

Eric J. Wiggins

Business Administration

Caleb Robert Bean

Carly Rae Eastburn

Jack L. Goodwin

Alyssa M. Henderson

Megan Ann Hinton

Kaelyn Kolberg

Kaylee Ann Overby

Aaliyah C. Roach

Andrew P. Shryock

David J. Thompson

Christopher Edward Thumm

Danielle Leigh Vanbrunt

Sydney Irene Verhaagh

John Clarence Wiegman IV

Nicholas Aiden Wyandt

Business Management

Megumi Anderson

Halie R. Caperones

Layla Rose Carrino

Lydia Creola Chandler

Joel Escobar Orozco

Delphine Emmanuelle Damen Fonke

Tahj Georges-Giovanni Franco

Kiera Divinity Gnotsavath

Megan Ann Hinton

Carla Denise Jones

Caitlyn E. Kaleda

Patrick Thomas. Kapper

Kyle Philip Kost

Niya Allyah Lewis

Hailey M. Lobenstine

Higinio Martinez, IV

Braulio A. Matus

Aliyah R. Nichols

Nishtha Sanjay Patel

Naiyanna Carmen Proctor

Kaylee M. Putnam

Kristabelle Amaris Agullana Salazar

Chloe Jarde Stanford

Eli O. Stevens

Jaelin Nicole Tidwelll

Cadence Merie Tolbert

Gabrielle Sophia Turner

Joleen Choulin Wang

Trinity Elise Watford

Mark Franklin White II

Cloud and Information Technology

Carl Benjamin

Amanda Taylor Sadler

Jopet Salvacion Santos

Carlos Omar Torres

Computer Engineering

DaJuan Robert Butler

Andrew Warren Stancliff

Computer Science

David Mac Bailey

Mark E. Beaulieu

Ava Downing

Ryan Christopher Hulvey

Katelynne Deliliah Janssen

Jakob Dietrich Kunz

Catherine Lynn Roe

Ethan Wasniak

Drew William Youngson

Criminal Justice

Elizabeth Gerarde Blanchette

Jakob C. Getsinger

Krista Rose Kurtz

Katelyn Rae Tkach

Cybersecurity

Nicholas S. Abbotoy

Zeeshan Asim

Kaevon Borders

Hannah Gail Curley

Adam Clark Daugherty

William Fleitz

Jacob Eric Harris

Daniel A. Hunt

Benjamin Jones

Owen Paul Joy

Sheik Abdul Kanu

Dominick Michael Letourneau

Navesh Panta

William R. Scaggs II

Data Science

David Mac Bailey

Digital Media Production

Israel A. Cheatham

Jada Amari Cousins

Early Childhood Development

Heather Nicole Daniels

Emily R. Grace

Early Childhood/Generic Special Education Birth-Grade 3

Aija R. Branson

Alyssa Breann Darago

Rachel Faber

Wendy Golder

Electrical Engineering

Zakaria Ibrahim-Jirair Jabr

Electric Power Technician

Joseph R. Mattingly III

Elementary/Generic Special Education Grades 1-6

Stefanie Lynn Chaney

Aubrey Elizabeth Murphy

Emergency Medical Services

Jajuan Jefferson Cunningham

Elizabeth McWey Shelton

Engineering

Nicole L. Carron

David Andrew Reynolds

Oscar A. Ruiz

Aaron Urena

Patience Anna Yeh

Engineering Technology

Joshua C. Gray

Michael Edward Mack

Elian Cruz Masangya

General Studies: Communication

Cooper Kennedy Cox

Erin Gabrielle Mairs

Stephany Mateo-Hernandez

Brenda Mae Seger

General Studies: Criminal Justice

Elizabeth Ann Bowling

Kiley Brianne Fitzpatrick

Madison N. Frame

Corinne Olivia Mahaffey

Joseph Raymond Robinson, Jr.

Angela Marie Snell

Taylor Renee Williams

Sydney Rose Wolf

General Studies: English

Hope A. Hetrich

Larrissa Wolford

General Studies: Media Studies

DaShawn Rustin

Health Information Management

Michele A.C. Gibson

Krisann Mullican

Human Services

Hudaa Hannan Butt

Tiffany Cherie Hawkins

Iesha Patterson

Austin Rincones

Maura Pilar Smith

Megan Lynn Williams

Information Services Technology: Web Developer

Masafa Abdullah

Information Systems

Matthew Katulich

Sukhman Singh

Mathematics and Sciences

Aaliyah N. Blackmon

Rose Elizabeth Garrison

Tyler Mason Rose

Medical Laboratory Technology

Haven L. Kloiber-Hirshman

Fiona Vera Ross

Nursing

Maggie Louise Keicher Barnes

Lesli Bauer

Amber Michelle Bias

Kindle Cummiskey

Abolfazl Dohaei

Nenghui Eddy

Kalin Faith Lee

Meadow C. Mattson

Stephanie Kay Metzger

Angeleen J. Mulero

Barsha Neupane Karki

Kristin Patterson

Kaylin N. Urrego-Gallo

Erika Lynne Wilson

Physical Therapist Assistant

Shannon A. Roberts

Angelica Marie Santolaya

Pre-Professional Health Science

Madison Michelle Jury

Kara Jade Novak

Loralei Eden Osterhouse

Malina Chasity Silver

Michael Bryant Swanson

Psychology

Erika Gabriella Velasco

Sport Management

Zoi McKenzi Whitsett