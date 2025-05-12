Two Members of the La Plata Police Department Command Staff Graduate With High Distinction and Summa Cum Laude from Liberty University

The La Plata Police Department is proud to announce Acting Chief Matthew Norris and Captain Robert Bagley were part of the Liberty University Class of 2025 and both graduated with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

Acting Chief Norris obtained his Master’s Degree – With High Distinction majoring in Criminal Justice from Liberty University. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree majoring in Psychology from Towson University and is a graduate the Northwestern University Center of Public Policy School of Police Staff and Command.

Captain Bagley obtained his Bachelor’s of Science Degree – Summa Cum Laude majoring in Criminal Justice from Liberty University. Captain Bagley holds two Certificates of Criminal Justice from the College of Southern Maryland and is a graduate of Northwestern University Center of Public Policy School of Police Staff and Command.

Captain Bagley has credits in Fire Science through the University of Maryland and is currently working on a second Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Homeland Security /Emergency Management.