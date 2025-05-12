Lexington Park Woman Released After Knife Threat, Faces New Armed Robbery and Pepper Spray Charges

Darnajah Rachelle Warrick, 18, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple felony charges stemming from three separate incidents, including a domestic dispute earlier this year and two violent confrontations reported on May 8, 2025.

Warrick was first arrested on January 5, 2025, following a domestic altercation at a residence on Flower Drive. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Ryan McLean responded to a reported disturbance around 8:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered Warrick outside the home. According to statements made in the investigation, the conflict began after a female family member expressed frustration over the defendant’s baby urinating on her bed. The argument escalated when Warrick allegedly retrieved a kitchen knife and attempted to stab the victim three to four times.

The knife was taken from Warrick by her mother, who intervened, and it was later recovered by police on the kitchen floor. A second sister at the scene reportedly witnessed the attack and corroborated the victim’s account.

In her statement to authorities, Warrick denied attempting to stab anyone but admitted to holding the knife during the altercation, stating, “If I did, they wouldn’t be standing here.” She further alleged that the dispute started because her sisters insulted her child.

Warrick was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Initially held without bond, she was released on her own recognizance following a bail review hearing on January 8, 2025. The case was later transferred to the Circuit Court, with a jury trial set to begin on July 15, 2025.

Warrick was arrested again on May 9, 2025, in connection with two separate violent incidents that occurred the previous day in Lexington Park.

In the first new case, Warrick faces multiple charges including:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Mace/Chemical Device—Intent to Injure

Theft ($100 to under $1,500)

Two counts of Second-Degree Assault

According to the Maryland State Police, a group of individuals confronted two juvenile victims at the intersection of Pegg Road and Midway Drive. The group allegedly sprayed both victims with pepper spray and physically assaulted one of them, resulting in the theft of two iPhones.

The primary victim, an adult female, identified Warrick as the main aggressor. She reported being punched and kicked in the head multiple times and observed her stolen phones later being destroyed. Investigators noted abrasions and swelling on her face. Warrick was later apprehended and, according to police, confirmed using the pepper spray and assaulting the victim during questioning.

She is currently being held without bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 5, 2025.

In a separate incident the same day, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office charged Warrick with Second-Degree Assault. According to Deputy Christopher Hill, Warrick allegedly deployed pepper spray through a window into an apartment at Fleets Way, affecting four individuals inside.

The attack followed a disturbance at the door where Warrick and others reportedly attempted to instigate a fight. The victims reported being sprayed directly or affected by the chemical fumes. The earlier incident from the same day reportedly also involved Warrick deploying pepper spray from a moving vehicle.

Warrick was initially released on a $500 unsecured personal bond the first assault charge, but was later held without bond in a the case involving armed robbery and pepper spray.

