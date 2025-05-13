La Plata Man Arrested in Calvert After Being Found Passed Out Behind The Wheel With .23% BAC Level

A La Plata man was arrested late last month in Calvert County after authorities allegedly found him impaired behind the wheel and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County, Matthew Kelland Novotny, 47, of La Plata, was taken into custody on April 24, 2025, after deputies responded to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of HG Trueman Road and Lore Road in Solomons.

Deputy First Class Shoemaker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene around 5:04 p.m. and reportedly found Novotny alone and awake in the driver’s seat of a silver Hyundai Ioniq. The vehicle was still in drive and not parked in a designated spot. As Novotny attempted to comply with instructions to put the vehicle in park, it began to roll forward, nearly striking the deputy’s patrol car.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Novotny was described as having difficulty standing, displaying slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and emitting a strong odor of alcohol. Authorities noted several open alcohol containers inside the vehicle.

According to the arresting deputy, Novotny performed poorly on field sobriety tests, exhibiting multiple indicators of impairment. He was arrested at the scene.

A subsequent search of Novotny allegedly revealed two cut straws with suspected cocaine residue. Inside the vehicle, deputies reportedly found 13 empty bottles of Tito’s handmade vodka minis. The straws, which authorities identified as drug paraphernalia, were submitted to the Maryland State Police Lab for testing.

Novotny submitted to a breath test at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and registered a breath alcohol content of .23%, nearly three times the legal limit.

Novotny faces the following charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se

Driving while impaired by alcohol

Attempting to drive a vehicle not equipped with an ignition interlock device as required

He was released the following day on a $4,000 unsecured personal bond.

