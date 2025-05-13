Felony Traffic Stop in Calvert County Ends with Gun and Ammo Charges for Two Men

May 13, 2025
Rex Eugene Jones, 64, of Owings, and Edward Sidney Coates, 67, of Prince Frederick

Two men were arrested and charged with multiple firearm violations following a traffic stop in Prince Frederick on April 28, 2025. The arrests stemmed from an incident that began as a routine patrol and ended in a felony traffic stop, according to court documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy First Class Crum of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported observing a white Chevrolet truck pass another vehicle by crossing a double yellow line on Dares Beach Road. The maneuver forced the deputy to brake abruptly to avoid a collision. After turning around to initiate a traffic stop, the deputy activated emergency lights and sirens, but the truck failed to stop immediately, instead accelerating and attempting to evade.

The truck, carrying two male occupants, eventually came to a stop on Clay Hammond Road. As the deputy approached, he noted erratic movements from the driver and passenger, prompting him to conduct a felony stop. The driver, later identified as Rex Eugene Jones, 64, of Owings, was ordered out of the vehicle and detained. The passenger, identified as Edward Sidney Coates, 67, of Prince Frederick, was also detained on scene.

During the investigation, Deputy Dymond located a silver revolver on the passenger-side floorboard. The handgun was loaded with six rounds, one of which had been discharged. Authorities later confirmed neither individual had legal authorization to possess firearms, and the handgun was unregistered. Both men denied knowledge of the weapon.

Court records show Jones and Coates were charged with several misdemeanor offenses. Jones faces seven charges, including:

  • Loaded handgun on person
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle
  • Handgun on person
  • Handgun in vehicle
  • Illegal possession of a regulated firearm
  • Illegal possession of ammunition
  • Attempting to elude police by failing to stop

Coates faces four similar charges:

  • Loaded handgun on person
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle
  • Handgun on person
  • Handgun in vehicle

Both suspects were released on their own recognizance the following day. The handgun and ammunition were collected as evidence and submitted to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

