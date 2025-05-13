First Responders Save Man After Possible Medical Emergency Leads to Crash in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Lexwood Drive and Lexwood Court in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision after a possible medical emergency.

Multiple 911 callers reported a driver who was having a seizure struck a parked/unoccupied vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from dispatch to find the adult male operator not breathing and began performing CPR until firefighters and emergency medical services arrived to perform further life-saving measures.

CPR was performed for approximately 10 minutes, and at least one dose of NARCAN was administered.

The male, who was reportedly in his 50’s, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital after EMS regained a pulse and advised CPR was no longer in progress.

Two additional occupants of the SUV were evaluated and signed care refusal forms on the scene. The Ford SUV was parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash occurring.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

