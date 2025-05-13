No Injuries Reported After Tree Falls On Occupied Vehicle in California – Route 4 Closed

May 13, 2025

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Wildewood Parkway in California, for the reported tree on an occupied vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large tree on top of the mini-van with all occupants out of the vehicle and reporting no injuries.

Police, SMECO, firefighters and the Maryland State Highway Administration remains on the scene to assist with clearing the roadway and removing the tree which was resting on live power lines.

The roadway will be closed for an unknown extended period of time.




