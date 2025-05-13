VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Tree Falls On Occupied Vehicle in California

UPDATE 5/14/2025: All occupants have fortunately escaped injury after a large tree fell on top of the moving Toyota mini-van. This was the second tree to fall and strike a vehicle in the county this evening.

Fortunately, both incidents resulted in NO injuries.

SMECO, firefighters and MDOT SHA responded to assist in removing the large tree which fell on live power lines and striking the moving vehicle. They operated on the scene for over an hour.

A citizen driving behind the Toyota was able to capture the incident on dashcam. They remained on scene to ensure the occupants were okay, and provided the video to them along with police.

Video is courtesy of D. Gray. Photos courtesy of D. Gray, and others by ScanMD.org



On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Wildewood Parkway in California, for the reported tree on an occupied vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large tree on top of the mini-van with all occupants out of the vehicle and reporting no injuries.

Police, SMECO, firefighters and the Maryland State Highway Administration remains on the scene to assist with clearing the roadway and removing the tree which was resting on live power lines.

The roadway will be closed for an unknown extended period of time.

