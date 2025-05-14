One Trapped and Injured After Truck Strikes Pole in St. Inigoes During Severe Storms

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 11:12 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 14970 Point Lookout Road in St Inigoes, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

911 callers reported they heard a loud crash and could see a vehicle across from their address in a ditch with the horn going off.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle off the roadway and located the male operator trapped inside. The motor vehicle collision assignment was upgraded to a serious collision which brought additional firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Webster Field and Ridge responded and freed the trapped patient in under 25 minutes.

The single patient was transported with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

SMECO and Verizon were requested to the scene due to lines being down and the utility pole being completely snapped in half.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

