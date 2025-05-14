Teen Charged with Manslaughter After Killing 16-Year-Old While Playing with Firearm

The Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend on Saturday in Beltsville. The suspect is 18-year-old Kimaury Kamara of Mt. Holly Spring, PA. He’s charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Derrick Palmer of Beltsville.

On May 10, 2025, at approximately 4:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting at the victim’s home in the 11000 block of Heartwood Drive.

The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim while playing with a gun.

After consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Kamara was charged with manslaughter and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0024920.