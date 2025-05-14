Over 1,200 Left Without Power After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Lexington Park – Forest Park Road CLOSED

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at approximately 10:29 p.m., police responded to the area of Forest Park Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a utility pole.

911 callers reported a vehicle struck a utility pole with the operator of the vehicle running away from the vehicle towards Baywoods Drive.

Police arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150 off the roadway with live wires smoking in the roadway along with the utility pole completely snapped in half and blocking all lanes of travel.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene at 10:32 p.m., after the 24-year-old male operator returned to the scene.

The operator suffered minor injuries and evaluated on the scene by EMS where he later denied transport.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and cited the operator.

SMECO remains on the scene as of 4:30 a.m., roadway remains CLOSED as of 4:33 a.m.

The estimated restoration of services being May 14, 2025, 7:22 A.M.

