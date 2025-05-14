St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Crew Recognized After Saving Heart Attack Patient

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services received a 9-1-1 call for a patient experiencing chest pains.

The EMS crew was dispatched and upon arrival and initial assessment, it was determined that the patient was having a severe heart attack.

The assigned crew worked diligently to treat the patient and provide transport to a cardiac care facility for continued advanced care.

Less than a week later, the patient reached out to us to meet the crew so he could thank them in person for saving his life.

