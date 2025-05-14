St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Crew Recognized After Saving Heart Attack Patient
Pictured L to R: Lieutenant Adam Weiss, EMT Bethany Higgs, Lieutenant Heather Forest, Survivor Doug Hurtig, EMT Kaleigh Moore, Paramedic Vincent McGovern, Captain Paul Nicholson, Acting EMS Chief Amy Bledsoe
On Thursday, May 1, 2025, St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services received a 9-1-1 call for a patient experiencing chest pains.
The EMS crew was dispatched and upon arrival and initial assessment, it was determined that the patient was having a severe heart attack.
The assigned crew worked diligently to treat the patient and provide transport to a cardiac care facility for continued advanced care.
Less than a week later, the patient reached out to us to meet the crew so he could thank them in person for saving his life.
