Lexington Park Man Facing Multiple Criminal Charges in Widespread Theft and Fraud Investigations

Donnell Davonne Rothwell, 54, of no fixed address is facing multiple criminal charges across two active investigations following a countywide string of thefts, vehicle burglaries, credit card fraud, and a grocery store shoplifting incident, according to documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Rothwell has been charged in multiple separate criminal cases in St. Mary’s County District Court, including one case involving a complex and ongoing theft scheme that spanned several weeks and impacted multiple victims across the region.

Rothwell was formally charged on April 21, 2025, in connection with a retail theft incident that occurred on January 21, 2025, at the Weis Markets in Callaway.

According to a loss prevention officer, the store’s self-checkout system flagged Rothwell for “skip scanning” several food items. Surveillance footage reportedly showed him bagging unscanned merchandise and leaving the store. The value of the stolen goods was listed as $101.45.

When questioned by authorities, Rothwell admitted to being at the location but denied stealing any items.

He was charged with one count of theft between $100 and $1,500 and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on May 30, 2025, at the District Court in Leonardtown.

In a separate, more expansive investigation, Rothwell was arrested on April 5, 2025, and charged in connection with a series of at least ten criminal incidents that occurred between March 8 and April 1, 2025, across Lexington Park and California, Maryland.

According to charging documents and a detailed statement of charges submitted by Deputy First Class Alexander Wynnyk, Rothwell allegedly burglarized numerous parked vehicles, stealing wallets, bank cards, government IDs, and personal items. In many cases, he allegedly used stolen credit and debit cards at local convenience stores, particularly Sheetz, 7-Eleven, and Walmart, to make or attempt fraudulent purchases.

Investigators tied Rothwell to the crimes using video surveillance footage, transaction records, state-issued photo ID comparisons, and body-worn camera footage. A tip from the public also helped identify Rothwell after a bulletin was released.

In multiple incidents, Rothwell was recognized by distinctive clothing, including a black jacket with an inverted chevron design, a gray hoodie, and white sneakers with yellow heels. These visual identifiers appeared consistently in footage from different dates and locations.

“Throughout the course of all the above investigations, it has been determined that Defendant Rothwell engaged in a continuing course of conduct… wherein he burglarized numerous motor vehicles… and then used or attempted to use numerous stolen bank cards at various locations,” wrote DFC Wynnyk in the court filings.

March 9 – Maple Road, Lexington Park

Rothwell allegedly stole a wallet from a parked vehicle. The victim’s Navy Federal Credit Union card was used three times at 7-Eleven for purchases totaling $95.19. Surveillance footage showed Rothwell making purchases and using a lottery machine during the exact transaction windows.

March 21 – Seabiscuit Court & Alydar Drive

Rothwell was captured on security video attempting to enter and entering multiple vehicles. He allegedly stole change and small items. His jacket, shoes, and facial features helped confirm his identity.

March 24 – Iverson Drive

A victim’s wallet and multiple cards were stolen. Two $100 charges were made using one of the cards, and an attempted $28.12 charge on a government-issued Citi Bank card was blocked. Surveillance again placed Rothwell at the scene.

March 25 – Chestnut Road

Rothwell allegedly stole a $400 Coach satchel and multiple IDs from a victim’s vehicle. Attempted fraudulent charges matched his presence at Sheetz, as captured on security video.

March 26 – Scott Circle

Cards stolen from a vehicle were used at Lex Liquors, Slim Chickens, and attempted online purchases. At Slim Chickens, Rothwell was captured wearing the same yellow-heeled shoes seen in other cases.

March 30 – Pow Wow Place

Rothwell allegedly broke into another vehicle and used a stolen card at Sheetz for $150, with two more $100 attempts. He was seen on camera at the exact time of the fraud alerts.

April 1 – Sheetz, Three Notch Road

Rothwell was seen stealing four breakfast sandwiches, valued at $18.36, placing two in his jacket and walking out without paying.

A full count of the charges reveals 31 criminal counts filed against Rothwell, including:

8 counts – Rogue and Vagabond

3 counts – Attempted Rogue and Vagabond

4 counts – Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

2 counts – Theft Less Than $100

2 counts – Attempted Theft (Less Than $100 and $100–$1,500)

4 counts – Credit Card: Steal Another’s

2 counts – Credit Card/Another Charge Less Than $100

1 count – Credit Card/Another Charge $100–<$1,500

1 count – Theft Scheme: $1,500 to <$25,000 (Felony)

1 count – Theft at Weis Markets (Callaway case)

1 count – Malicious Destruction of Property (Under $1,000)

1 count – Providing False Address

1 count – Failure to Appear in Court (April 2025)

Anyone with further information related to these incidents is asked to contact DFC Alexander Wynnyk at 301-475-4200, ext. 8020, or via email at [email protected]