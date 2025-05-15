Hallowing Point Park Master Plan Update Public Hearing Scheduled May 21, 2025

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the Hallowing Point Park Master Plan Update will be presented to the Planning Commission on May 21 at 7 p.m. to receive public input on proposed updates.

The hearing will be held in person at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The public may participate remotely by phone (audio only):

Toll-free: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 858 5579 4151

Passcode (if asked) #

To provide comment: *9

The proposed plan includes enhancements to park amenities such as improving and expanding paved walking paths, creating new natural surface trails, converting several multi-use grass fields to synthetic turf, upgrading baseball and softball fields, improving signage and constructing a new inground skatepark, among other improvements.

Residents are encouraged to view the master plan update in its entirety before the hearing at www.CalvertCountymd.gov/3091/Park-Planning-Development.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings and on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers should be requested by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

Individuals may also submit written comments. Comments may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Written comments will be made part of the record if received by the close of business on May 20. The proposed plan may be revised based on feedback received during the hearing.

In the event of an emergency, including inclement weather, the hearing may be rescheduled. For confirmation, visit the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings or call 443-771-2049.