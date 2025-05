The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be aware of Horse and Buggy congestion in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road, to Loveville Road and Bishop Road in the Loveville and Leonardtown area throughout the day due to an event.

Police encourage drivers to slow down and be mindful of the increased presence of horse-drawn carriages today between the hours of 6:30 t0 8:30 a.m., and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.