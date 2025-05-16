Dorothy “Dot” Ann Tippett, 79, of Solomons, MD, passed away on May 10, 2025. On May 29, 1945, Dot was born in La Plata, MD, to James and Elsie Cooksey.

Dot was blessed with three children: Kimberly Griffith of Prince Frederick, MD, Dawn Delawder of Apollo Beach, FL, and Thomas Schofield, who predeceased his mother.

In her younger years, Dot enjoyed gardening, going motorcycle riding, yardwork, and decorating her house. In more recent years, she enjoyed playing board games, sewing, cooking, and enjoying her beer.

Dot was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband Robert Tippett, son, and siblings Mary Hannah, Robert Cooksey, and Edward Cooksey. She is survived by her children and siblings, Donah Berry, Cynthia Daughtery, Norma Berry, and Elsie Benfield. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, with the funeral service beginning at 1:30 pm, officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.