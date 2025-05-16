Peggy Ann Wade, 76, of Great Mills, Maryland passed away at her residence on May 9, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

A life long resident of St. Mary’s County, she was born on June 14, 1948 and was the beloved daughter to the late Charles Henry Bennett, Sr. and Estelle (nee: Mills) Bennett.

She was the wife of Bruce Augustus Wade whom she married in Leonardtown, Maryland on June 15, 1984.

A Chopticon High School graduate, she had a long career with St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She retired after almost 30 years of dedicated service in 2015 as a Cafeteria Manager at Fairlead Academy having previously worked at Great Mills High school.

Peggy was a foster parent for over 20 years and cared for over twenty children giving them a sense of safety and care just as she did her own children. She particularly enjoyed her role as grandmother to Danielle Young whom she affectionally called Bubba.

Peggy will be remembered as the reliable Avon lady, QVC ‘s biggest supporter, and frequent local shopper. Her closest friends knew if they entered Walmart, Weis, or Aldi that there was a good chance they would run into her.

She enjoyed planting flowers, hitting up the slots at Dover Downs or Atlantic City, and never missed her daily check ins with her closest friends, Linda Gough, Rhonda Savoy, Marylou Johnson, Libby Milburn, and Tina Maddox.

Peggy had many accomplishments throughout her life but her biggest and most proud of all were her children, Bonita Lawrence, Zelma Elam, April Wade, and Angel Wade. She will be truly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

Along with her Husband, Bruce, her daughters, and granddaughter, she is also survived by her siblings, Shirley Butler (Ralph-deceased), Charles Henry Bennett, Jr., and James Bennett (Sharon). She is the Godmother to Quinton Remied.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with interment following in the church cemetery.

Pallbears will be Michael Herbert, Brian Woodland, Thomas Johnson, Charles Washington, George Oliver and Tavon Scriber. Honorary pallbearers are Walter Swales, Francis Evans, Gregory Jones and Michael Thomas.

