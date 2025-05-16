Patricia “Pat” Latham Burroughs, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 10, 2025. On December 4, 1941, Pat was born in Maryland to Leonard and Margaret Latham.

Pat was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy class of 1959.

Pat was blessed with one son, James (Glenn) Burroughs (Sandra) of Mechanicsville, MD.

In her free time, Pat found joy in gardening and had a deep appreciation for antiques. She spent countless hours tending to her vibrant garden, where blooming flowers and lush greenery reflected her nurturing spirit. Her passion for antiques was evident in the charming pieces she collected over the years, each item telling a unique story of the past.

Pat was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, brother Leonard Latham of Washington, DC, sister Marcia Hansen (Robert) of Toms River, NJ, as well as grandchildren Tammy Gibson (Allen), James (Jamie) Burroughs Jr., and Christopher Burroughs. She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren, Zack, Jaden and Maddie.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with the memorial service at noon officiated by Deacon William Kyte at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department or Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.