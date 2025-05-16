Matthew Joseph Lamb, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away in Callaway, Maryland on May 9, 2025.

Born on November 1, 1943 in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph Matthew Lamb and Mary Catherine (nee: Schneider) Lamb.

Matthew was a graduate of Villanova University and was an Engineer for the U.S. Navy. He developed several patents during his career including a military grade flight suit.

He was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus and cherished the fellowship. He was also a member of the Sanner’s Lake Sportsmen’s Club.

Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Lamb whom he married June 7, 2003 and spent 21 wonderful years together, his sons, Mark Lamb, John Lamb, Ret. Col. Christopher Lamb (Blanca), daughters, Michelle Apple and Danyelle Crum (Nathen), seven grandchildren, and his sister Maureen DaPonte (Julio).

Matthew will fondly be remembered for always staying busy, being a jack of all trades, and a constant helping hand to anyone who needed one. He will be truly missed.

Family will receive friends on Monday, May 19, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD 20634. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Scott Holmer at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass in the Church cemetery.

