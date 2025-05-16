Edith “Edie” Florence Sterling Turner, 92, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on May 13, 2025. She was born on June 11, 1932, in Flemington, WV.

Edie was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anna Sterling, husband Philip Turner, grandson Adam Turner, brother Jack Sterling, son-in-law JC Shade, and son Richard Turner.

She is survived by her sister Joan Davisson of Nutterfort, WV, daughters Paula Shade (JC) of Quitman, TX, Tammy Garvin (Jim) of Hughesville, MD, and Phyllis Maher (Dave) of Mechanicsville, MD. She is also survived by grandchildren Tressa Pruitt, Rachel Turner, Sarah Turner, Jessica Sawyer, Jake Maher (Hillary), Ryan Garvin (Tara), Haley Garvin, and Matthew Shade (Amy), and great-grandchildren Hope Pruitt, Cole Pruitt, Ephraim Maher, Elliot Maher, Isla Maher, Kaiden Brennan, Phynix Burge, Theo Garvin, and Madeline Shade.

Before retiring, Edie enjoyed her work at the Securities and Exchange Commission as a securities document processor.

She also enjoyed a variety of activities, including reading, crossword puzzles, crafts, watching her favorite television shows, and spending time with friends and family.

Her warmth and kindness touched everyone she met. Her legacy of love and laughter will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.