Edward Johannes Prince of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025, at the age of 75. Born on February 24, 1950, to the late Henry Albert Prince and Elizabeth Ford Prince (née Durham), Eddie was a lifelong Marylander whose strong work ethic, love for the outdoors, and dedication to his family and community defined his life.

Eddie spent his career in the construction industry as a sheet metal shop foreman, where he was known for his skill, leadership, and commitment to a job well done. In 1977, he married the love of his life, Lucille Prince, and together they built a life centered on family, faith, and service. He was a devoted father to April Lynn Bradshaw of Brandywine, MD; Angela Michelle Goertz of Kapolei, Hawaii; James L. Baden III of Charlotte Hall, MD; and the late William Albert Prince. He was a proud grandfather to two beloved grandchildren.

A man who deeply cherished the outdoors, Eddie found joy in hunting and fishing, often sharing those passions with friends and family. His dedication to community was reflected in his longtime involvement with the Prince George’s County Fair Board and the Clinton Area Recreation Council, where he contributed time and energy to enrich local life.

Eddie was a faithful member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where he worshiped regularly and was an active member of the United Methodist Men. His strong moral compass and sense of service were evident in everything he did.

He is survived by his loving wife Lucille; his children; grandchildren; and his brother, Frank Prince. He was preceded in death by his son William, his siblings Henry Prince Jr., Gladys Burch, and Theresa Packard.

Eddie will be remembered for his warm heart, quiet strength, and unwavering love for his family and community. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched.

A service to celebrate Eddie’s life will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt Zion Church Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Friends and family are invited to the visitation, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place at 4:00 p.m., followed by a repast at the Church Hall.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.