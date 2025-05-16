David “Dave” Patrick Farrell, 56 of Hollywood, MD passed away at his home unexpectedly on May 7, 2025.

David was born on June 17,1968 in Leonardtown, Maryland. He is the son of Thomas (Bosie) and Milly Farrell of Leonardtown, MD and the late Patricia Proffitt.

He grew up in St. Mary’s County and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1986.

Shortly after graduating high school, David began his career with Eagle Systems, Inc. in November of 1987. He spent his entire professional career at Building 1461 at the Naval Air Warfare Center in Patuxent River, MD. He started out as an entry level technician/laborer, and spent time working in the electrical, environmental, and mobile test labs. He worked his way up to Senior Engineering Technician, providing support to the MIL-STD-704 test laboratory, where he played an important role in testing aircraft electrical power systems, ensuring they could consistently deliver reliable, safe, and compatible power to all subsystems, even under the most challenging operational conditions.

David was a good friend who was quietly there for so many people when you needed him. He had the ability to turn a regular conversation into something you wouldn’t forget with his sense of humor or one of his legendary stories. He enjoyed being the funny guy. He truly enjoyed making other people laugh. You never knew what “Dave-isms” would come out of his mouth on any given day. David enjoyed his collection of old guns. In his earlier days he loved riding his motorcycle throughout the county. He was an avid sports fan. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with all of them, especially his dad.

Dave is survived by his sisters, Joyce Ann Farrell and Jessica (Nick) Adams, brothers: Donovan (Catrina) Farrell, Michael Farrell, and Gary Farrell, along with his many nieces, nephews and great nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Vallandingham Family Cemetery in Clements, MD.

Pallbearers will be Robert Allen Farrell, Eric Gibson, Bobby Wood, Anthony Rosa, DeAnglo Jordan and Freddie Evans.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.